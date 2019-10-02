Ford third-quarter vehicle sales fall, as declines in SUV and car sales offset truck sales growth

Shares of Ford Motor Co. slipped 0.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the automaker reported third-quarter vehicle sales fell 4.9% from a year ago to 580,251 vehicles, as a 10.5% drop in sport-utility vehicle (SUV) sales and a 29.5% tumble in car sales offset an 8.8% rise in truck sales. Among brands, Ford sales fell 5.6% to 552,317 vehicles while Lincoln sales increased 11.7% to 27,934 vehicles. Among the top selling Ford SUVs, Escape sales dropped 7.2%, Edge sales rose 18.7% and Explorer sales slumped 48.0%. Within Ford trucks, F-Series sales slid 6.0% to 214,176 vehicles, while Transit sales increased 25.2% to 43,876 vehicles. Ranger sales totaled 26,211 vehicles, after no sales last year. The stock has slumped 12.1% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has eased 0.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

