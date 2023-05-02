Ford Motor Co. F said Tuesday it was re-opening the order books for its Mustang Mach-E, vowing to ramp up production of the all-electric SUV after it completed plant upgrades. Some versions of the vehicle also got price cuts of up to 8%, for a second time this year. Ford said that the Mustang Mach-E may qualify for half of the federal tax credits available through the Inflation Reduction Act regulations. Ford is slated to report first-quarter earnings later Tuesday, with analysts looking at adjusted EPS of $2.54 on sales of $39.3 billionMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

