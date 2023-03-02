Ford Motor Co. F said Thursday that it will restart production of the Lightning, the electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck, on March 13. A battery fire during a truck’s pre-delivery quality checks led to the halt last month, but no electric F-150s already delivered were affected, the company has said. Ford shares are down about 31% in the last 12 months, compared with losses of around 10% for the S&P 500 index SPX in the same period. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

