Ford’s ‘Dieselgate 2.0’ unlikely, UBS says, after car maker launches probe into emissions claims

Ford Motor Co. is unlikely to be engulfed by an emissions scandal, analysts at UBS say after the car maker reported an investigation into its emissions and fuel-economy testing.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: PG&E employees won’t get $130 million in bonuses after fire victims protest - February 23, 2019
- The secret money lesson of fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld - February 23, 2019
- Upgrade: The depressing reason rich people are now the fastest-growing segment of renters - February 23, 2019