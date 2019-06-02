Investors, economists and policy makers have been far too optimistic that Donald Trump’s trade wars would be resolved without disrupting the global economy, says Christophe Barraud.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Forecaster of the Month: ‘You can’t forecast Trump,’ says award-winning forecaster - June 2, 2019
- Economic Preview: Mighty U.S. jobs market buoys economy amid China trade war, Mexico tariff threat - June 2, 2019
- Sweeping study of more than 100,000 people finds that ice cream, pizza and bacon increases the risk of heart disease - June 2, 2019