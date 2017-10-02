Former Equifax CEO apologizes for data breach in congressional testimony

Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith said he’s “deeply sorry” for a data breach at the company that affected more than 140 million Americans. In testimony prepared for a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, Smith said Equifax was hacked by a “yet unknown entity” and that hackers exploited a vulnerability in software the company was using. “The vulnerability remained in an Equifax web application much longer than it should have,” Smith said. The hearing on Tuesday is one of several scheduled this week regarding the breach.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story