A former employee of Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook on Tuesday told a Senate subcommittee the company failed to act on reports of harassment and harm facing teens on the platform. Arturo Bejar, a former Facebook engineering director who later worked as a company consultant, made the allegations. “Almost all of the work that I and my colleagues had done during my earlier stint at Facebook through 2015 was gone,” Bejar said. “The tools we had built for teenagers to get support when they were getting bullied or harassed were no longer available to them. People at the company had little or no memory of the lessons we had learned earlier.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story