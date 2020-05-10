Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has cut last ties with Alphabet: report

It’s apparently the end of an era in Silicon Valley, as former Google chief executive and chairman Eric Schmidt has cut his last ties to the tech giant, CNet has reported. Schmidt left his role as a technical adviser to Alphabet Inc. in February, CNet reported Saturday, citing a person familiar with the situation. Schmidt was named CEO of Google in 2001, guiding it through its spectacular 2004 IPO and its years of explosive growth until stepping down in 2011. He served as executive chairman until 2017. Schmidt is currently chairman of a pair of defense-related initiatives, and advises the military on how to upgrade its technology. He has also recently been enlisted by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to head a commission tasked with “reimagining” the path of state’s recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

