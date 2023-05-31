Former JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM executive Jes Staley alleged in court papers that he communicated about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein with CEO Jamie Dimon, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Citing documents in a lawsuit against Staley brought by JPMorgan that have not been made public, the newspaper reported that Staley said he had conversations with Dimon about Epstein for years. A JPMorgan Chase spokesperson confirmed to MarketWatch that there is no evidence that any such communication took place, as reported by the WSJ. Dimon gave a deposition in the lawsuit on Friday and said he has no memory of ever discussing or reviewing Epstein’s accounts, the spokesperson said. JPMorgan Chase stock is down 0.2% in premarket trades on Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

