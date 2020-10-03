Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Saturday he has tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19. Christie made the disclosure in a tweet, in which he said he will be receiving medical attention and will keep “the necessary folks apprised of my condition.” Christie is one of the politicians who attended last Saturday’s Rose Garden event at which President Donald Trump announced his Supreme Court pick. Christie joins a number of people in Trump’s circle to test positive in the last two days, including: former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, current adviser Hope Hicks, campaign manager Bill Stepien, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tills, a Republican, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, and University of Notre Dame President, the Rev. John Jenkins.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

