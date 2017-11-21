Former teen idol David Cassidy dies at 67

Actor, singer and former teen idol David Cassidy died Tuesday at 67, his publicist announced. Cassidy suffered from dementia and died of organ failure, his publicist, Jo-Ann Geffen said. Known for his good looks and lush hair, Cassidy gained pop culture fame in the early 1970s as a co-star on the TV musical “The Partridge Family,” and in 1970 sang the No. 1 Billboard pop hit, “I Think I Love You.” “On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” his family said in a statement released by Geffen. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

