Meadows, the fourth and final White House chief of staff during Donald Trump’s four-year presidency, has testified before the federal grand jury reviewing evidence in two special-counsel investigations into the former president, the New York Times reported and ABC News corroborated.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows has testified before federal grand jury in special-counsel probe: reports - June 6, 2023
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Why Bud Light brewer AB InBev isn’t an investment slam dunk — yet - June 6, 2023
- Your Digital Self: Coinbase and Binance crackdown hurts the U.S. more than it does bitcoin and other crypto - June 6, 2023