Former White House aide Tom Bossert on Trump’s CrowdStrike claim: ‘no validity’

Tom Bossert, who served as homeland-security adviser to President Trump in 2017-18, said on the ABC program “This Week” that the CrowdStrike theory referenced by President Trump in his controversial July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — a fringe theory holding variously that the Silicon Valley company might possess damaging, undisclosed data or documents secured in the 2016 hack on the Democratic National Committee, and that Ukrainians, rather than Russians, may have been instrumental — has “no validity.” The CrowdStrike “conspiracy theory,” Bossert said, “has been completely debunked.” He said he is frustrated with Trump personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani and others who have repeated the story to Trump. Bossert said Sunday that he believes Trump is still seeking a “pound of flesh” over lingering 2016 grievances.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

