Forrester website hacked for financial research

Forrester Research Inc. announced late Friday that its website had been attacked by criminal hackers who accessed the markets data it sells. “We recognize that hackers will attack attractive targets — in this case, our research [intellectual property],” said Forrester Chief Executive George Colony. “We also understand there is a tradeoff between making it easy for our clients to access our research and security measures.” The hackers gained access to the company’s research content on the site, but Forrester said in a news release that there is no evidence clients’ confidential information was accessed or exposed. The company said that it had shut out the hacker, taken steps to remedy the situation and notified law enforcement. Hackers have been known to seek financial data, including press releases prior to publication online as well as data from the Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Federal Reserve. Forrester shares were flat at $43.35 after hours, and are up nearly 1% this year, with the S&P 500 index up 14% in the same period.

