: Four AGs sue Google for allegedly tracking consumers without permission

The lawsuits from D.C., Indiana, Texas and Washington allege Alphabet Inc.’s Google deceived users from at least 2014 to 2019 by leading them to believe that turning off “location history” settings would stop tracking their whereabouts. The suits seek to stop Google from engaging in these practices and to fine the company.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Outlook: Abbott’s share price soared as COVID-19 testing demand surged. Here’s what that may mean for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings - January 24, 2022
- Market Pulse: Panic-like selling emerges Monday as stock market tumbles and Dow skids over 1,000 points - January 24, 2022
- The S&P 500 stocks being hit the hardest Monday are down as much as 42% in 2022 - January 24, 2022