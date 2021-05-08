The Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant emergency authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds within the week. If that occurs, it will be the first shot authorized for this group of younger teens.
- : Four COVID-19 vaccines are being tested in children and teens. Here’s when different age groups could become eligible for shots. - May 8, 2021
- How do super savers know when they can quit their jobs? - May 8, 2021
- : Apple vs. Epic: Why cloud gaming became a hot topic at landmark antitrust trial - May 8, 2021