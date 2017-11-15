Four more women describe Roy Moore’s unwanted sexual advances

Breaking News
Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 4 mins ago

Four more women came forward Wednesday describing unwanted sexual advances from Roy Moore — three of them when they were teenagers. Two women described their experiences to the Washington Post. One woman said when she was about 18, Moore — then about 30 — unexpectedly called her at her high school. The two eventually went out on a date, and she said Moore gave her an unwanted, “forceful” kiss that left her afraid. Another woman said she complained to her supervisor over Moore’s behavior toward that same woman when he entered the Sears store that both teens worked at in Gadsen, Ala. “Watch out for this guy,” a store manager reportedly told new hires. Separately, another two women told their stories to Alabama’s AL.com. One woman said Moore groped her in 1991, when she was married, and the other said Moore asked her out when she was 17. “I just kind of said, ‘Do you know how old I am?'” she told AL.com. “And he said, ‘Yeah. I go out with girls your age all the time.'” Earlier in the day, Moore’s legal team attempted to discredit other women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, calling them part of a partisan attack against his U.S. Senate campaign.

