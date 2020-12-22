: France expected to lift U.K. blockade, as negotiations stall over COVID-19 testing

France is expected to lift its blockade of the U.K. on Tuesday evening, as officials in Paris and London remained locked in talks over how to safely open the border amid the threat of a new, more contagious strain of coronavirus.
