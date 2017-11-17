Franken has admitted wrongdoing, but Trump hasn’t, White House says in explaining tweet

President Donald Trump feels it’s up to Alabama’s governor to make a decision about delaying next month’s special election in which Roy Moore is running, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday. Sanders was asked repeatedly by reporters about Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct. She also dismissed a question about why allegations against Sen. Al Franken are worthy of an investigation but those against Trump aren’t. “Sen. Franken has admitted wrongdoing and the president hasn’t,” she said.

