: Free college is a ‘socialist takeover of higher education’ and student debt cancellation is ‘wrong,’ Betsy DeVos says

The outgoing Secretary of Education criticized politicians who ‘advance the truly insidious notion of government gift giving.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: House poised to pass bill decriminalizing marijuana, but analysts say it’s unlikely to become law - December 3, 2020
- Opinion: Why DoorDash is shaping up as the year’s most ridiculous IPO - December 3, 2020
- London Markets: Sainsbury shares climb while Morrisons is steady, following plan to surrender tax relief - December 3, 2020