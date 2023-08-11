Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX said Friday it was looking into a “cybersecurity incident” that affected its information systems. The gold and copper miner’s stock fell 1.6% in morning trading. The company said it is assessing the impact of the incident, but so far there has been “limited impact” on production. “Transitional solutions are being planned and implemented to secure information systems as quickly as possible,” the company said in a statement. The stock has run up 20.7% over the past three months, while the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF XLB has gained 6.4% and the S&P 500 SPX has tacked on 7.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story