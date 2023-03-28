HSBC Holdings, Natixis, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and BNP’s Exane arm were raided.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Consumer confidence rises on hope of better U.S. economy. Inflation still a big worry - March 28, 2023
- : Democrats say Americans could lose $20,000 in potential retirement savings on ‘Republican debt crisis’ - March 28, 2023
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks mostly lower, digesting data, awaiting Silicon Valley Bank hearing - March 28, 2023