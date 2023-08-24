Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s stock VINE was up 9% in premarket trading on Thursday after the Minneapolis-based low-carb wine maker said it’s exploring strategic opportunities. Options under consideration include a potential merger, acquisition or “any accretive strategic transaction to enhance shareholder value,” the company said. Oak Ridge Financial is advising Fresh Vine Wine on the process, the company said. Prior to Thursday’s gain, Fresh Fine Wine stock was down 51.4% in 2023, compared to a 31.1% rise by the Nasdaq COMP. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

