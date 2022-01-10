Freshpet shares slide premarket after company issues revenue warning

Shares of Freshpet Inc. slid 1.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the company offered guidance for the fourth quarter and full year that fell short of analyst estimates. Secaucus, N.J.-based Freshpet said it expects fourth-quarter sales of $115.9 million, below the $120.0 million FactSet consensus. For the full year, it expects sales to total $425.5 million, below the $429.6 million FactSet consensus. “We are pleased to see consumption trends accelerate through December to approximately 29%for the trailing four week period ended January 1, 2022, which was consistent with our expectations and demonstrates the significant demand for our products despite limited availability and production issues that constrained growth in 2021,” CEO Billy Cyr said in a statement. “Turning the page to 2022, we are in a significantly improved position from a manufacturing standpoint — consistently producing at levels that can support the strong growth we expect.” Shares have fallen 39.8% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story