DeVos’s Department of Education has faced 455 lawsuits during her tenure, according to one estimate.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : From student-loan forgiveness to clamping down on for-profit colleges, Biden will aim to reverse Betsy DeVos’s education policies - November 17, 2020
- The Moneyist: My brother and I bought our late mother a home 40 years ago. My brother and his family moved in. Should I take my share? - November 17, 2020
- A grim test case on how progressive paid-leave and child-care policies fail to address the gap in men and women’s wages - November 17, 2020