Frozen potato supplier Lamb Weston’s stock surges toward record after earnings beat, raised outlook

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shot up 5.8% toward a record high in premarket trading Friday, after the frozen potato and vegetable products supplier to restaurants and retailers reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised his full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to Nov. 24 rose to $140.4 million, or 95 cents a share, from $119.0 million, or 74 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted EPS rose to 95 cents from 80 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 84 cents. Sales grew 12% to $1.02 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $962.7 million. Volume increased 10% and price/mix rose 2% due to pricing actions and favorable mix. For fiscal 2020, the company raised its growth guidance to “the high end” of mid-single digit percentage range from just the mid-single digit range. Lamb Weston’s stock has rallied 8.0% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 11.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story