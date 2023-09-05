The Federal Trade Commission is set to file an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc. AMZN in September after the two sides could not reach a settlement over antitrust claims, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter. Members of Amazon’s legal team held a video call with FTC officials on Aug. 15 during a so-called last-rites meeting, but were unable to agree on concessions, the report said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

