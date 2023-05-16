The Federal Trade Commission is suing to block biopharma giant Amgen Inc.’s AMGN proposed acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, saying the deal would allow Amgen to “entrench the monopoly positions” of Horizon treatments for serious medical conditions. The $27.8 billion deal was announced late last year. “Amgen is disappointed by the FTC’s decision and remains committed to completing this acquisition,” the company said in a statement. Amgen shares are down 0.9% on Tuesday, while Horizon shares are down 15.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

