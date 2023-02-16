FTSE 100 of the London Stock Exchange touched a record high of 8047 in the day’s trade. Strong corporate results and buyback announcements added to the positive sentiment generated by Wednesday’s lower-than-expected inflation readings. Hopes of a slowing down in the rate hikes by the Bank of England lifted markets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- FTSE 100 Breaches 8k - February 16, 2023
- CAC-40 Rises On Earnings Boost - February 16, 2023
- DAX Rises On Earnings Boost - February 16, 2023