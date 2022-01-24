FTSE 100 Dips Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

U.K. stocks were moving lower on Monday as investors braced for a possible early rise in U.S. interest rates and awaited earnings updates from the likes of Apple, Tesla and Microsoft in the coming days. Rising tensions about Russia’s military buildup on the Ukraine border also dented sentiment.
