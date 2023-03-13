U.K. stocks tumbled on Monday after HSBC said it acquired the U.K. subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank for 1 British pound to ensure the continuity of banking services, minimize disruption to the U.K. technology sector and to maintain the confidence in the financial system.
