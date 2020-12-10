FTSE 100 Gains Ground As Pound Resumes Slide

U.K. stocks advanced on Thursday while the pound lost ground against the euro and the dollar after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave themselves until the end of the weekend to decide on a potential post-Brexit trade agreement.
