U.K. stocks fell sharply on Friday and remained on track for their fifth weekly decline in six as coronavirus cases continued to rise and a survey of business leaders showed that U.K. manufacturing output and new orders have declined at the fastest rate in eight years in March, due to the pandemic.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- FTSE 100 On Track For Weekly Loss - April 3, 2020
- CAC 40 Slides As US Death Toll Tops 6000 - April 3, 2020
- DAX Falls In Cautious Trade - April 3, 2020