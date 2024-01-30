U.K. stocks advanced on Tuesday as new data showed British shop price inflation fell sharply in January to reach its lowest rate in almost two years amid heavy discounting from retailers around the Christmas period.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- Swiss Stock Market Extends Winning Streak To Five Sessions - January 30, 2024
- European Stocks Move Modestly Higher Ahead Of Fed Announcement - January 30, 2024
- European Shares Slightly Higher; Flash Eurozone GDP Data Awaited - January 30, 2024