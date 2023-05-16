U.K. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday and the pound dropped against its major counterparts after the nation’s jobless rate came in higher than expected in the three months to March, reducing concerns over more interest rate hikes from the Bank of England.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- FTSE 100 Slightly Higher As Unemployment Edges Higher - May 16, 2023
- CAC 40 Little Changed As Eurozone GDP Grows Slightly In Q1 - May 16, 2023
- DAX Edges Higher Despite Weak China Data - May 16, 2023