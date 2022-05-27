FTSE 100 Struggles For Direction After Windfall Tax Announcement

U.K. stocks fluctuated on Friday, with oil and gas stocks coming under selling pressure after Boris Johnson’s government said it would impose a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies to finance one-off grants of £650 to more than 8 million of the poorest households in the U.K.
