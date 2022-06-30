FTX nears deal to acquire BlockFi for $25 million, reports say

Digital asset exchange FTX is nearing a deal to acquire crypto lender BlockFi for $25 million, or a 99% discount to its most recent private-market valuation, according to a report in CNBC.

The deal could take months to close, according to the report, but a term sheet could be signed by the end of this week. The news comes one week after BlockFi announced it had secured a $250 million line of credit with FTX to bolster its balance sheet amid broad declines in major cryptos including bitcoin and ether .

A separate report in the Block stated that the deal would involve turning the $250 million loan into equity.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story