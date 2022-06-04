More than 230 people have signed the Giving Pledge, which was launched by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett in 2010.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried and founders of 23andMe and Zynga promise to give away most of their money - June 4, 2022
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Social Security’s trustees have both good and bad news about the program’s shaky finances - June 4, 2022
- : After three years of promises, attempt to regulate tech comes down to a single bill - June 4, 2022