FuelCell Energy’s stock surges toward a 4-day win streak after DOJ project award

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. surged 7.6% in premarket trading, putting it on track for a fourth-straight gain, after the fuel cell technology announced a government project award. The stock had run up 26% over the previous three sessions. The company said it was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for an $8 million funding award to design and make a SureSource electrolysis platform capable of producing hydrogen. “This project represents a key step in FuelCell Energy’s path to commercialize its high efficiency solid oxide electrolysis technology,” the company said in a statement. The stock has slipped 5.2% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

