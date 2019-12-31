FuelCell’s stock soars again, after more than doubling in 3 days as California waste water facility starts operations

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. powered up 32% in active premarket trading Tuesday, which would put them on track to nearly triple in four days, after the fuel cell maker announced that its waste water treatment facility in Tulare, Calif. had started commercial operations. Trading volume swelled to 6.4 million shares just before the open, compared with the full-day average of about 23.2 million shares. The company had said in its announcement late last week that it had entered into a 20-year power purchase agreement with Southern California Edison, which is a subsidiary of Edison International , to purchase renewable and carbon neutral power for supply to the California grid. The stock had more than doubled over the previous three sessions, rising from from the Dec. 26 closing price of 82 cents to $1.68 on Monday. The stock has rocketed more than 5-fold (up 413%) over the past three months but had still dropped 74.6% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 28.5% this year. The stock had started a big rally in early November after FuelCell announced it was expanding a partnership with Exxon Mobil Corp. to develop carbon capturing technology.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

