FuelCell’s stock soars toward matching longest win streak in nearly 7 years

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 11 mins ago

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. soared 19.8% on heavy volume toward a more than 2-year high in afternoon trading Wednesday, amid continued optimism surrounding COVID-19 aid deal Congress passed this week, which included provisions for fuel cell technologies. Trading volume swelled to 139.5 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 88.0 million shares. FuelCell’s stock has now rallied for a 7th-straight session, and has charged up 67.1% during that stretch. The current streak matches two other 7-day win streaks seen this year, including one that ended Nov. 23 and the other than ended June 8; those were the longest win streaks since the 8-day stretch of gains ended Feb. 18, 2014. As part of the aid deal, Congress extended the 26% investment tax credit (ITC) for fuel cells for two years, while existing law calls for the ITC to fall to 22% in 2021 and to 10% in 2022, as Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov explained. FuelCell’s stock, which is on track for the highest close since October 2018, has skyrocketed 477.3% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 14.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

