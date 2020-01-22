FuelCell’s stock tumbles after wider-than-expected loss, revenue missed forecasts

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. plunged 23% on heavy volume in premarket trading Wednesday, after the fuel cell technology company reported a wider-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter loss and revenue that fell more than forecast. Trading volume was 10.4 million shares, making the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open. The net loss for the quarter to Oct. 31 was $36.0 million, or 23 cents a share, after a loss of $17.9 million, or $2.31 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for net losses per share was 11 cents. Revenue fell 38% to $11.0 million, reflecting FuelCell’s decision to de-emphasize product sales to focus on utility scale power purchase agreement opportunities. That missed the FactSet revenue consensus of $11.5 million. Product sales fell 95% to $500,000, while generation revenue tripled (up 206%) to $5.5 million. Total contract backlog as of Oct. 31 increased 17% from last year to $1.32 billion. The stock, which closed Tuesday at an 8 1/2-month high, has run up more than 9-fold (up 832%) over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

