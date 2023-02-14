Fewer fund managers are predicting a recession and are at their least pessimistic since this time last year, Bank of America strategists have said following data from their latest poll.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: Treasury yields ease ahead of U.S. inflation report - February 14, 2023
- Need to Know: The peak of this market rally is almost here, says JPMorgan. Time to ditch U.S. stocks, and buy these instead, says Wall Street giant. - February 14, 2023
- : Howmet Aerospace stock dips premarket as sales beat weighs against soft guidance - February 14, 2023