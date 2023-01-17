Fund managers are still bearish but “a lot less bearish” than at the end of last year, Bank of America strategists have said following data from their latest poll.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Wells Fargo downgraded by Jefferies on ‘subdued’ view on net interest income and costs - January 17, 2023
- : Fund managers are ‘a lot less bearish’ than in the fourth quarter, Bank of America’s latest poll finds - January 17, 2023
- Coronavirus tally: WHO calls on China to share more information on COVID cases after government reveals 60,000 fatalities - January 17, 2023