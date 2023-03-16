Nasdaq 100 futures NQ00edged up 0.2% while S&P 500 futures ES00 fell by the same percent. If that were to continue through the trading day, it would mark the 11th session in a row in which the tech index outperformed the broader market. According to Callie Cox of eToro, the current streak of 10 is the longest since July 2017.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

