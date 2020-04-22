Oil futures head sharply lower early Wednesday as the energy complex faced persistent pressure centered on a dearth of places to put excess oil and a glut of the commodity being pumped by major producers.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Brent oil’s 12% skid on Wednesday puts it on pace for lowest levels since around 1999 - April 22, 2020
- ‘We will not have a vaccine by next winter.’ What happens when coronavirus returns? - April 22, 2020
- Asia Markets: Asian markets pull back as crude prices continue to fall - April 21, 2020