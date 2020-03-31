Futures Movers: Crude prices rebound after tapping 18-year low

U.S. oil prices rebounded sharply on Tuesday, after falling to the lowest level since 2002 amid a demand slump due to the coronavirus pandemic and a glut of supply thanks to a Russia-Saudi oil-price war.
