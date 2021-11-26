Investors pushed the sell button on crude Friday, on concerns a new, potentially highly contagious strain of COVID will cut into demand for the commodity.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Crude tumbles on fears of demand hit from new COVID variant as OPEC meeting looms for next week - November 26, 2021
- Market Snapshot: Dow futures tumble 400 points on fears over new COVID variant detected in South Africa - November 26, 2021
- Asian markets sink as investors weigh latest global virus concerns - November 25, 2021