Futures Movers: Global oil prices drop more than 13% from their highest finish in nearly 14 years

Oil futures move sharply lower on Wednesday, with global prices down more than 13% after climbing to nearly 14-year highs in the previous session after President Joe Biden banned U.S. imports of Russian energy.
