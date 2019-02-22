Crude-oil futures on Friday notch a high of more than three months, as U.S. equities and other assets found traction against the backdrop of upbeat U.S.-China trade talks.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil ends at a nearly 3 1/2-month high - February 22, 2019
- Currencies: U.S. dollar to end week lower as optimism on China trade deal grows - February 22, 2019
- Emerging Markets Report: Investors see Brazil’s Bolsonaro facing key test on pension reforms as ‘political risk’ rises - February 22, 2019